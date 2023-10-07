Sign up
Photo 532
Angry Cloud
As I was driving home a couple of evenings ago, I saw this angry looking cloud by the foreshore and stopped to take a photo.
Unfortunately, it didn't hold any rain. We desperately need some rain. We have only had 8 mm rain in the whole of the last month.
7th October 2023
7th Oct 23
0
0
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4194
photos
253
followers
123
following
145% complete
View this month »
