Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 569
Faces in the Cliff
This is another photo from our walk at Boat Harbour and Birubi with the walking group.
I took this photo not far from where I took yesterday's one.
I love the little coves along the headland.
Can you see two faces in the rocks? I will post a photo tomorrow in my topics folder showing where I can see the faces.
13th November 2023
13th Nov 23
2
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4231
photos
256
followers
128
following
155% complete
View this month »
562
563
564
565
566
567
568
569
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
2022 and onwards
Camera
SM-G965F
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Mags
ace
Beautiful cliffs! The textures in the rock wall are amazing.
November 13th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Fantastic walk
November 13th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close