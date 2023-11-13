Previous
Faces in the Cliff by onewing
Faces in the Cliff

This is another photo from our walk at Boat Harbour and Birubi with the walking group.

I took this photo not far from where I took yesterday's one.

I love the little coves along the headland.

Can you see two faces in the rocks? I will post a photo tomorrow in my topics folder showing where I can see the faces.
Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Photo Details

Mags ace
Beautiful cliffs! The textures in the rock wall are amazing.
November 13th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Fantastic walk
November 13th, 2023  
