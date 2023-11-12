Previous
Birubi Point by onewing
Birubi Point

I have had a lovely quiet day at home today after a really busy week. So here is another photo taken while out with the walking group recently.

I do love the rock formations along the foreshore at Birubi Point and Boat Harbour.

Some of this part of our walk was quite difficult but rewarding too.
Babs

Such a stunning capture of these beautiful rock formations, so beautifully composed ! It does look a bit tricky to scramble up there though ;-)
November 12th, 2023  
gorgeous rocky cliff
November 12th, 2023  
Gorgeous rugged rocks & wonderful textures here. Fav
I would have scrambled up them ( just a few years ago) ha-ha!
November 12th, 2023  
