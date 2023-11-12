Sign up
Previous
Photo 568
Birubi Point
I have had a lovely quiet day at home today after a really busy week. So here is another photo taken while out with the walking group recently.
I do love the rock formations along the foreshore at Birubi Point and Boat Harbour.
Some of this part of our walk was quite difficult but rewarding too.
12th November 2023
12th Nov 23
3
3
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Diana
ace
Such a stunning capture of these beautiful rock formations, so beautifully composed ! It does look a bit tricky to scramble up there though ;-)
November 12th, 2023
Annie D
ace
gorgeous rocky cliff
November 12th, 2023
Valerie Chesney
ace
Gorgeous rugged rocks & wonderful textures here. Fav
I would have scrambled up them ( just a few years ago) ha-ha!
November 12th, 2023
I would have scrambled up them ( just a few years ago) ha-ha!