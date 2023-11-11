Sign up
Photo 567
Remembrance Day
I watched the Remembrance Day Memorial Service on television this morning and then had the idea of putting together this globe of previously posted poppy photos. Quite pleased with the result.
11th November 2023
11th Nov 23
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4229
photos
256
followers
128
following
155% complete
View this month »
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
I love these globes and the poppies were a great subject for one.
November 11th, 2023
Chris Cook
ace
That is excellent! Well done.
November 11th, 2023
