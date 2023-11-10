Sign up
Hometime
As we were driving home from Maitland, I spotted these cones on their way home after a hard day at work.
We are so used to seeing cones at roadworks but don't very often see them as they return home.
The one on the left looks slightly battle-scarred.
10th November 2023
Babs
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Dorothy
ace
Ha Ha!
November 10th, 2023
Rick
ace
Cool.
November 10th, 2023
