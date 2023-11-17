Female Koel

The koel's are back. They arrive here in Spring (usually around October) for the breeding season and stay till about March.



Last year we planted tomatoes, but this bush self-seeded and came up on its own.



A male koel arrived here a few days ago with this female and fed her some of the tiny tomatoes. I don't think the male was quite her type and she has since arrived on her own to eat the fruit.



David took this series of shots through our study window with his phone. He didn't want to get too close because she would fly off, but under the circumstances I think he got some nice photos.

