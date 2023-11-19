Bark and Flowers

I am late posting today because we have been at the theatre this afternoon in Newcastle with friends to see the play The Appleton Ladies Potato Race and then out for dinner this evening.



We have just got home so this is another photo from our walk the other day I love the patterns in the tree bark, but I don't know what the flowers are, maybe someone can tell me.



Today is our wedding anniversary, we have been married 54 years. Doesn't time fly.