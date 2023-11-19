Previous
Bark and Flowers by onewing
Photo 575

Bark and Flowers

I am late posting today because we have been at the theatre this afternoon in Newcastle with friends to see the play The Appleton Ladies Potato Race and then out for dinner this evening.

We have just got home so this is another photo from our walk the other day I love the patterns in the tree bark, but I don't know what the flowers are, maybe someone can tell me.

Today is our wedding anniversary, we have been married 54 years. Doesn't time fly.
19th November 2023 19th Nov 23

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
157% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful collage
November 19th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Great collage.
November 19th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise