Who Ironed the Surf?
It is a very hot day today, so after taking my car in for Roadworthy this morning and doing grocery shopping, I am staying indoors where it is cooler.
Last weekend I had a quiet weekend and had a play with Adamski photos again. This is one of the results.
A few people have posted photos on 365 using this effect.
If anyone is interested in how to create Adamski in Photoshop I used two different tutorials and used bits from each one.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zuVibZdLoIM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G7orYoZfRiQ
7th December 2023
7th Dec 23
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
