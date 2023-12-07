Previous
Who Ironed the Surf?
Photo 593

Who Ironed the Surf?

It is a very hot day today, so after taking my car in for Roadworthy this morning and doing grocery shopping, I am staying indoors where it is cooler.

Last weekend I had a quiet weekend and had a play with Adamski photos again. This is one of the results.

A few people have posted photos on 365 using this effect.

If anyone is interested in how to create Adamski in Photoshop I used two different tutorials and used bits from each one.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zuVibZdLoIM

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G7orYoZfRiQ

