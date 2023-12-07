Who Ironed the Surf?

It is a very hot day today, so after taking my car in for Roadworthy this morning and doing grocery shopping, I am staying indoors where it is cooler.Last weekend I had a quiet weekend and had a play with Adamski photos again. This is one of the results.A few people have posted photos on 365 using this effect.If anyone is interested in how to create Adamski in Photoshop I used two different tutorials and used bits from each one.