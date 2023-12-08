Previous
Adamski Sunset by onewing
Photo 594

Adamski Sunset

Last weekend I looked at old photos and converted them to Adamski Effect photos. This is the second of this series. I will post another Adamski photo tomorrow and then move on.

If anyone is interested in how to create Adamski effect photos I put a link in yesterday's photo to show you how to do it in Photoshop.

While we were having coffee after keep fit class this morning a friend asked me what Adamski effect was and the best explanation I could come up with was that it is a motion blurred background with a sharp subject to create an abstract illusion. Hope that explains it. If anyone can come up with another explanation, I will pass it on to my friend.

Staying indoors this afternoon as it is a really hot day. Even hotter tomorrow apparently so I guess I will have a quiet weekend.
8th December 2023 8th Dec 23

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
162% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Absolutely stunning Babs, such a perfect photo and conversion.
December 8th, 2023  
Rick ace
Beautiful capture.
December 8th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Wonderful image!!
December 8th, 2023  
*lynn ace
Wow! so fabulous!
December 8th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise