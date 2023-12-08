Adamski Sunset

Last weekend I looked at old photos and converted them to Adamski Effect photos. This is the second of this series. I will post another Adamski photo tomorrow and then move on.



If anyone is interested in how to create Adamski effect photos I put a link in yesterday's photo to show you how to do it in Photoshop.



While we were having coffee after keep fit class this morning a friend asked me what Adamski effect was and the best explanation I could come up with was that it is a motion blurred background with a sharp subject to create an abstract illusion. Hope that explains it. If anyone can come up with another explanation, I will pass it on to my friend.



Staying indoors this afternoon as it is a really hot day. Even hotter tomorrow apparently so I guess I will have a quiet weekend.