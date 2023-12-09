Holding Hands

This is the last of my Adamski photos for now. I have enjoyed creating this effect with old photos.



Some photos work and some don't. This was my least favourite of the ones I have made so far, I think it still worked but was the most difficult to create.



I had to pop into Nelson Bay this morning and it was already 28 C at 9 am so I am staying indoors for the rest of today. I think it is up to 36 C at the moment outside. I believe a cool change is on its way tomorrow.



We only have one bushfire so far in our area, but it is at Salt Ash close to Oakvale Farm Wildlife Park which is a bit scary.