Teramby Court Murals

I went to Nelson Bay market this morning and then called in at my pal Kay's with a Christmas present. She didn't manage to get to our girlie lunch last week because she was having radiation treatment.

On my way home I took a photo of the new Teramby Court Murals. The murals are changed every few months and this new set were created by Chrissy an illustrator from Newcastle aka Hairy Phish.

I will post a collage of the murals tomorrow so you can see them closer.
Kathy ace
Good to have art where it can be appreciated by the "masses."
December 10th, 2023  
Rick ace
Looks like some very nice artwork.
December 10th, 2023  
Dorothy ace
Very interesting, so colourful.
December 10th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Lovely art work
December 10th, 2023  
Diana ace
So much work must have gone into these amazing murals, looking forward to seeing a close up.
December 10th, 2023  
