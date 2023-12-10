Sign up
Previous
Photo 596
Teramby Court Murals
I went to Nelson Bay market this morning and then called in at my pal Kay's with a Christmas present. She didn't manage to get to our girlie lunch last week because she was having radiation treatment.
On my way home I took a photo of the new Teramby Court Murals. The murals are changed every few months and this new set were created by Chrissy an illustrator from Newcastle aka Hairy Phish.
I will post a collage of the murals tomorrow so you can see them closer.
10th December 2023
10th Dec 23
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
596
Kathy
ace
Good to have art where it can be appreciated by the "masses."
December 10th, 2023
Rick
ace
Looks like some very nice artwork.
December 10th, 2023
Dorothy
ace
Very interesting, so colourful.
December 10th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Lovely art work
December 10th, 2023
Diana
ace
So much work must have gone into these amazing murals, looking forward to seeing a close up.
December 10th, 2023
