Teramby Court Murals

I went to Nelson Bay market this morning and then called in at my pal Kay's with a Christmas present. She didn't manage to get to our girlie lunch last week because she was having radiation treatment.



On my way home I took a photo of the new Teramby Court Murals. The murals are changed every few months and this new set were created by Chrissy an illustrator from Newcastle aka Hairy Phish.



I will post a collage of the murals tomorrow so you can see them closer.