The Naughty Boy

We used to have magpies regularly in our garden, but they don't tend to let anything else in.



This naughty magpie brought two babies in our garden recently and he was so vicious to our regular kookaburras and currawongs that I had to chase him off with the sprinkler on the hose pipe. He also attached the lorikeets too and usually the lorikeets can fight back but this naughty boy got hold of one lorikeet by the neck and really attacked it.



This chap did come back a few times after I hosed him, but he has got the message now.



I won't stand for bad behaviour with the birds who visit.