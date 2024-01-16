Previous
The Naughty Boy by onewing
The Naughty Boy

We used to have magpies regularly in our garden, but they don't tend to let anything else in.

This naughty magpie brought two babies in our garden recently and he was so vicious to our regular kookaburras and currawongs that I had to chase him off with the sprinkler on the hose pipe. He also attached the lorikeets too and usually the lorikeets can fight back but this naughty boy got hold of one lorikeet by the neck and really attacked it.

This chap did come back a few times after I hosed him, but he has got the message now.

I won't stand for bad behaviour with the birds who visit.
Babs

ace
@onewing
Dianne
Oh no. I hope he doesn’t come back and swoop down on you!
January 16th, 2024  
*lynn ace
interesting story about this bad boy ... good for you, Babs
January 16th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Go Babs - he sounds like he really needed to be put in his place!
January 16th, 2024  
Annie D ace
hahaha love that you give them what for Babs - it's the noisy minors who seem to be the most territorial in our yard - they always harass the kookas and a comoront that has started visiting but leave alone the lorikeets who share the bottle brush and flowering gum.
January 16th, 2024  
