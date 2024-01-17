Little Corella

Not able to catch up at the moment because we have got visitors. My cousin Chris and his wife Pamela are staying for a few days.



This is the last of my bird photos for now and this little corella isn't sharing any of his sunflower seeds with anyone.



Thanks for your comments on my Naughty Boy photo. Luckily the magpie has got the message now and stays away.



Chris and Pamela will be leaving sometime tomorrow evening so I will catch up again soon.