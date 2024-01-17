Previous
Little Corella by onewing
Photo 634

Little Corella

Not able to catch up at the moment because we have got visitors. My cousin Chris and his wife Pamela are staying for a few days.

This is the last of my bird photos for now and this little corella isn't sharing any of his sunflower seeds with anyone.

Thanks for your comments on my Naughty Boy photo. Luckily the magpie has got the message now and stays away.

Chris and Pamela will be leaving sometime tomorrow evening so I will catch up again soon.
17th January 2024 17th Jan 24

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
173% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

eDorre ace
So sweet
January 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise