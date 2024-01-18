Chris, Pamela and David

I should be able to catch up again soon. Our visitors, cousin Chris and his wife Pamela have left this afternoon.



Chris and Pamela live in the Northern Territory, and you can see from this photo that they feel the cold here compared to the weather up there. They are rugged up in trousers and jumpers and David is wearing shorts and tee shirt,



These photos were taken late on Tuesday evening at our local marina and the temperature was around the mid to high 20s at the time.



I took a photo of a Marc and Gillie sculpture at our marina in December and now more have appeared.



These aren't very good photos, but I just wanted to include them because they have Chris and Pamela along with David in the photos.



Will catch up later this evening when I have recovered from the visitors. I don't think we have stopped talking for the last few days. Had a lovely time.