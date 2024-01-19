Previous
Solarized Sydney by onewing
Solarized Sydney

I am still a bit absent, haven't had chance yet to catch up properly since our visitors left yesterday.

Thanks for your lovely comments on yesterday's collage. I must go down to the marina to take more photos of the Gillie and Marc sculptures when I get chance.

I have had medical appointments this morning and only just got home.

I had a play with some old photos a couple of weeks ago and turned this photo taken in Sydney into a solarized photo. I am quite pleased with the result.

I will be posting solarized photos for the next couple of days until I am up and running again.

Not able to get out much to take photos as I still have problems with a groin injury which I have had since the beginning of December.

Now having more tests done and physio so hopefully will be up and running again soon. Not ready to be a little old lady yet. ha ha

19th January 2024 19th Jan 24

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
174% complete

Jane Pittenger ace
Bummer re your groin…this looks almost like a photo for a good quality comic
January 19th, 2024  
Bec ace
Lovely colours and POV. Hope your injury behaves and you’re back jogging ASAP.
January 19th, 2024  
Rick ace
Cool capture and edit.
January 19th, 2024  
judith deacon
Lovely processing, a fun shot.
January 19th, 2024  
