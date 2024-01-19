Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 636
Solarized Sydney
I am still a bit absent, haven't had chance yet to catch up properly since our visitors left yesterday.
Thanks for your lovely comments on yesterday's collage. I must go down to the marina to take more photos of the Gillie and Marc sculptures when I get chance.
I have had medical appointments this morning and only just got home.
I had a play with some old photos a couple of weeks ago and turned this photo taken in Sydney into a solarized photo. I am quite pleased with the result.
I will be posting solarized photos for the next couple of days until I am up and running again.
Not able to get out much to take photos as I still have problems with a groin injury which I have had since the beginning of December.
Now having more tests done and physio so hopefully will be up and running again soon. Not ready to be a little old lady yet. ha ha
19th January 2024
19th Jan 24
4
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4299
photos
260
followers
139
following
174% complete
View this month »
629
630
631
632
633
634
635
636
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
2022 and onwards
Camera
DMC-FZ100
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Jane Pittenger
ace
Bummer re your groin…this looks almost like a photo for a good quality comic
January 19th, 2024
Bec
ace
Lovely colours and POV. Hope your injury behaves and you’re back jogging ASAP.
January 19th, 2024
Rick
ace
Cool capture and edit.
January 19th, 2024
judith deacon
Lovely processing, a fun shot.
January 19th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close