Solarized Sydney

I am still a bit absent, haven't had chance yet to catch up properly since our visitors left yesterday.



Thanks for your lovely comments on yesterday's collage. I must go down to the marina to take more photos of the Gillie and Marc sculptures when I get chance.



I have had medical appointments this morning and only just got home.



I had a play with some old photos a couple of weeks ago and turned this photo taken in Sydney into a solarized photo. I am quite pleased with the result.



I will be posting solarized photos for the next couple of days until I am up and running again.



Not able to get out much to take photos as I still have problems with a groin injury which I have had since the beginning of December.



Now having more tests done and physio so hopefully will be up and running again soon. Not ready to be a little old lady yet. ha ha



