Solarized High Rise by onewing
Solarized High Rise

As I am unable to get out and about much at the moment due to the groin injury, I am posting solarized editing of old photos.

I took this photo when I was in Sydney at the beginning of September, but I don't think I posted the original version.

It is at Circular Quay from the Opera House.

David is out at the moment at Rob's and I have just got back from the cinema with a friend. She took pity on me and picked me up and then we had lunch out afterwards. Not much walking involved luckily so it was nice to get out.
20th January 2024 20th Jan 24

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Diana ace
Oh this is just stunning Babs, such gorgeous clarity and colours.
January 20th, 2024  
Rob Falbo
Very cool and colourful.
January 20th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
How good is that!
January 20th, 2024  
Yao RL ace
sounds painful, rest and recover soon. Dramatic.
January 20th, 2024  
Walks @ 7 ace
Very cool edit, fav!
January 20th, 2024  
Wylie ace
You're really killing this solarising Babs, terrific result. fav
January 20th, 2024  
