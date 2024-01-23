Tourists on our Local Beach

I have been to physio this morning and while I was still reasonably mobile, I parked the car at the bottom of our road and walked over to the beach and marina.



Lo and behold tourists have found our local beach!



We live outside the tourist area so not many people find this beach. It is nowhere as crowded as the beaches in Nelson Bay, Shoal Bay or Fingal Bay but some people have found their way here. Maybe some of them are from the Anchorage Resort which you can see in the distance next to the marina.