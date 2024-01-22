Sign up
Previous
Photo 639
Central Hall Solarized
This is the last of my solarized photos for now. I have enjoyed creating these photos. I think it can be quite addictive.
This building is Central Hall in Newcastle.
22nd January 2024
22nd Jan 24
2
2
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4302
photos
261
followers
142
following
175% complete
632
633
634
635
636
637
638
639
Views
13
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
2022 and onwards
Camera
DMC-FZ100
Bec
ace
Nice, Have loved these - will miss them.
January 22nd, 2024
Diana
ace
They are all gorgeous Babs, what a great idea it was. I never even knew that one could create such lovely images and colours. As a PS whizz, I take it you followed a tutorial?
January 22nd, 2024
