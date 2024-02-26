Previous
The Other Visitors by onewing
Photo 674

The Other Visitors

Following on from yesterday's photo at this beach, these are the 'other visitors' I mentioned in the narrative yesterday.

We often get black swans on this beach as they feed on the seagrass in the ocean.

26th February 2024 26th Feb 24

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
184% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Paula Fontanini ace
How beautiful & unusual they are! I've never seen one before. Wonderful collage!
February 26th, 2024  
Annie D ace
wonderful visitors to have on the beach
February 26th, 2024  
Kathy ace
They do look more regal in the water don't they.
February 26th, 2024  
Paula Briggs
Love them - have never seen a black one before!
February 26th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise