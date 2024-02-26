Sign up
Photo 674
The Other Visitors
Following on from yesterday's photo at this beach, these are the 'other visitors' I mentioned in the narrative yesterday.
We often get black swans on this beach as they feed on the seagrass in the ocean.
26th February 2024
26th Feb 24
2
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4337
photos
266
followers
142
following
Paula Fontanini
ace
How beautiful & unusual they are! I've never seen one before. Wonderful collage!
February 26th, 2024
Annie D
ace
wonderful visitors to have on the beach
February 26th, 2024
Kathy
ace
They do look more regal in the water don't they.
February 26th, 2024
Paula Briggs
Love them - have never seen a black one before!
February 26th, 2024
