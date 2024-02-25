Sign up
Previous
Photo 673
The Tourists Have Gone
After a few days of much needed rain and storms, the sun is shining again, so I had a wander down to our local beach.
Now the summer school holidays are over and most of the tourists have gone it is nice to have the beach to ourselves again.
I saw two people sitting on the beach, one person (other than me) walking and three other visitors. I will post the other visitors tomorrow.
25th February 2024
25th Feb 24
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4336
photos
267
followers
142
following
