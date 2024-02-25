Previous
The Tourists Have Gone

After a few days of much needed rain and storms, the sun is shining again, so I had a wander down to our local beach.

Now the summer school holidays are over and most of the tourists have gone it is nice to have the beach to ourselves again.

I saw two people sitting on the beach, one person (other than me) walking and three other visitors. I will post the other visitors tomorrow.

