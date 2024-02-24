Previous
Golden Orb Spider by onewing
Golden Orb Spider

A couple of days ago I spotted this golden orb spider. It wasn't a huge one by Australian standards but was still about 3 or 4 inches long.

Isn't she a beauty. She was quite high up and I couldn't get too close because there were bushes just below where she had her web.
Leslie ace
she/he looks very healthy ....
February 24th, 2024  
