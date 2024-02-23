Sign up
Photo 671
Bird of Paradise
Even the Bird of Paradise plant in our front garden has been springing back to life after the rain.
I think I may have spoken too soon though because it is 35 degrees c here today and the plants will start wilting again.
I think there is a cool change and storms on the way later tonight and tomorrow though so maybe they won't suffer too much this time.
23rd February 2024
23rd Feb 24
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4334
photos
266
followers
142
following
Mags
ace
Beautiful bloom!
February 23rd, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Great capture
February 23rd, 2024
