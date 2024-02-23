Previous
Bird of Paradise by onewing
Bird of Paradise

Even the Bird of Paradise plant in our front garden has been springing back to life after the rain.

I think I may have spoken too soon though because it is 35 degrees c here today and the plants will start wilting again.

I think there is a cool change and storms on the way later tonight and tomorrow though so maybe they won't suffer too much this time.
23rd February 2024 23rd Feb 24

Babs

ace
@onewing
Mags ace
Beautiful bloom!
February 23rd, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Great capture
February 23rd, 2024  
