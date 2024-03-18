Previous
Smiley Mirror Box by onewing
Photo 695

Smiley Mirror Box

I am doing a Kathy here @kjarn and took a photo of this kids soft toy in Star Value at the shopping centre. I put it on the floor took the photo and then put it back on the shelf. ha ha.

I thought it would be fun for my rainbow theme and decided to turn it into a mirror box.

If anyone is interested in how to make mirror boxes here is a link.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yTDQ6EsmT_s

I have made lots of mirror boxes over the years.
@kjarn I am following in your footsteps Kathy and taking photos in the shopping centre. I didn't get caught this time, are you proud of me. ha ha.

I even took this photo with my camera too because we had been out with the walking group and I just happened to have my camera with me.
March 18th, 2024  
Danette Thompson ace
Well done
March 18th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
you just can't help but grin every time
March 18th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
I’m very proud of you Babs 🤣
March 18th, 2024  
