Previous
Photo 695
Smiley Mirror Box
I am doing a Kathy here
@kjarn
and took a photo of this kids soft toy in Star Value at the shopping centre. I put it on the floor took the photo and then put it back on the shelf. ha ha.
I thought it would be fun for my rainbow theme and decided to turn it into a mirror box.
If anyone is interested in how to make mirror boxes here is a link.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yTDQ6EsmT_s
I have made lots of mirror boxes over the years.
18th March 2024
18th Mar 24
Babs
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Tags
rainbow2024
Babs
@kjarn
I am following in your footsteps Kathy and taking photos in the shopping centre. I didn't get caught this time, are you proud of me. ha ha.
I even took this photo with my camera too because we had been out with the walking group and I just happened to have my camera with me.
March 18th, 2024
Danette Thompson
Well done
March 18th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
you just can't help but grin every time
March 18th, 2024
Kathy A
I’m very proud of you Babs 🤣
March 18th, 2024
