Photo 701
Spotty Pencils
Both Kathy
@kjarn
and Mallory
@sunnygirl
have both posted photos of pencils this week using the rainbow colours and that gave me the idea for this photo.
I have put all the colours in one photo though. and then photoshopped the pencils into four sections. Quite pleased with how this has turned out.
24th March 2024
24th Mar 24
7
3
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4364
photos
266
followers
140
following
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Well done! I thought it was a set with multiple polka dot pencils!
March 24th, 2024
Jen
ace
Ooh, I love this!
March 24th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
Wow, love those polka dot pencils
March 24th, 2024
Rick
ace
Great capture and edit.
March 24th, 2024
Yao RL
ace
Your rainbow shots always make me smile.
March 24th, 2024
Mags
ace
Very cool! I've never seen polka-dot pencils.
March 24th, 2024
Bec
ace
A clever edit. Nice one.
March 24th, 2024
