Spotty Pencils by onewing
Photo 701

Spotty Pencils

Both Kathy @kjarn and Mallory @sunnygirl have both posted photos of pencils this week using the rainbow colours and that gave me the idea for this photo.

I have put all the colours in one photo though. and then photoshopped the pencils into four sections. Quite pleased with how this has turned out.
24th March 2024 24th Mar 24

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Well done! I thought it was a set with multiple polka dot pencils!
March 24th, 2024  
Jen ace
Ooh, I love this!
March 24th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
Wow, love those polka dot pencils
March 24th, 2024  
Rick ace
Great capture and edit.
March 24th, 2024  
Yao RL ace
Your rainbow shots always make me smile.
March 24th, 2024  
Mags ace
Very cool! I've never seen polka-dot pencils.
March 24th, 2024  
Bec ace
A clever edit. Nice one.
March 24th, 2024  
