Rainbow Flags by onewing
Rainbow Flags

These flags were flying high in Maitland a while ago. I have no idea what the significance of them was, but they looked good against the blue sky.
23rd March 2024 23rd Mar 24

Babs

ace
@onewing
My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens
Shutterbug ace
I love the way you framed the capture of these beautiful rainbow colors.
March 23rd, 2024  
Kathy ace
Like the colors!
March 23rd, 2024  
Dorothy ace
To lift people’s spirits, maybe.
March 23rd, 2024  
