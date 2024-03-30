Previous
Rainbow Sarongs by onewing
Photo 707

Rainbow Sarongs

I am back to the market stall for this one. I spotted these colourful sarongs and thought they would suit my rainbow theme perfectly.

Only one more rainbow to go now and I can't believe I have finished a whole month with this theme.
30th March 2024

Babs

ace
@onewing
Babs
193% complete

Jane Pittenger ace
WOW!!!!
March 30th, 2024  
