I can't believe I have done a whole month of rainbows. I don't usually have the patience to stick to the themes, but I am pleased with this month.Thanks to Susan @wakelys who gave me the idea in the first place as she did a similar theme last year.David took this photo of fireworks on New Years Eve and he said I could have a play with it.I put the photo into Photoshop, solarized it and then played with the colour balance and this is the result. Looks nothing like the original now.One final rainbow and going out with a bang.