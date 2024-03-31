Sign up
Previous
Photo 708
Going Out With a Bang
I can't believe I have done a whole month of rainbows. I don't usually have the patience to stick to the themes, but I am pleased with this month.
Thanks to Susan
@wakelys
who gave me the idea in the first place as she did a similar theme last year.
David took this photo of fireworks on New Years Eve and he said I could have a play with it.
I put the photo into Photoshop, solarized it and then played with the colour balance and this is the result. Looks nothing like the original now.
One final rainbow and going out with a bang.
31st March 2024
31st Mar 24
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4371
photos
266
followers
140
following
193% complete
Tags
rainbow2024
Dixie Goode
ace
Your month calendar view is so joyful. Great job.
March 31st, 2024
John Falconer
ace
Well played. Great work. And Congratulations on a month of rainbows.
March 31st, 2024
