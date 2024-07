Cosy and Warm

I have been out all morning, and it is a cold wet day today. Somebody has really hit the winter switch the last couple of days. After our lovely mild weather lately, the cold is quite a shock. Temperatures around 14 degrees C today apparently.



I did manage to get home before the rain came down again, so I lit our wood burner fire and am going to have a quiet afternoon reading my book and staying cosy and warm.