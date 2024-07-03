Sign up
Masts
The rain has stopped today so this morning I went for a walk down to the marina.
It is still rather chilly, but I did get quite warm walking. I think the temperature has been around 17 degrees C and I have managed to get the washing dried too.
3rd July 2024
Album
2022 and onwards
Camera
DMC-FZ100
Taken
3rd July 2024 11:33am
Diana
ace
A wonderful scene beautifully captured.
July 3rd, 2024
Kathy A
ace
Looks like a lovely day. It's still cold and showery down here
July 3rd, 2024
