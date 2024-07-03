Previous
Masts by onewing
Photo 799

Masts

The rain has stopped today so this morning I went for a walk down to the marina.

It is still rather chilly, but I did get quite warm walking. I think the temperature has been around 17 degrees C and I have managed to get the washing dried too.
3rd July 2024 3rd Jul 24

Babs

ace
@onewing
Diana ace
A wonderful scene beautifully captured.
July 3rd, 2024  
Kathy A ace
Looks like a lovely day. It's still cold and showery down here
July 3rd, 2024  
