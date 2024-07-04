Previous
Fishing by onewing
Photo 800

Fishing

This is another photo taken as I walked down to the waterfront and around the marina yesterday.

These two fishermen were a long way offshore and the picture looked quite grey, so I converted it to black and white.
4th July 2024 4th Jul 24

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
219% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Klassen ace
Lovely capture of these fishermen.
July 4th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise