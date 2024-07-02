Previous
A Dreary Start to the Day by onewing
A Dreary Start to the Day

I had to go out pretty early this morning and as I was passing the foreshore I pulled into the car park to see if there was a photo opportunity.

It was pouring with rain, and I couldn't get a good photo of the boats on the water without getting out of the car, so I took this photo just before I left the car park instead.

Still raining on and off now and only 14 degrees c at the moment. Roll on Spring and Summer.
Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
gloria jones ace
Neat rainy-day capture
July 2nd, 2024  
Susan Klassen ace
Great capture of the rainy day!
July 2nd, 2024  
Kathy A ace
I am so sick of this winter already!
July 2nd, 2024  
