A Dreary Start to the Day

I had to go out pretty early this morning and as I was passing the foreshore I pulled into the car park to see if there was a photo opportunity.



It was pouring with rain, and I couldn't get a good photo of the boats on the water without getting out of the car, so I took this photo just before I left the car park instead.



Still raining on and off now and only 14 degrees c at the moment. Roll on Spring and Summer.