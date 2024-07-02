Sign up
Photo 798
A Dreary Start to the Day
I had to go out pretty early this morning and as I was passing the foreshore I pulled into the car park to see if there was a photo opportunity.
It was pouring with rain, and I couldn't get a good photo of the boats on the water without getting out of the car, so I took this photo just before I left the car park instead.
Still raining on and off now and only 14 degrees c at the moment. Roll on Spring and Summer.
2nd July 2024
2nd Jul 24
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4461
photos
262
followers
144
following
218% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
2022 and onwards
Camera
DMC-FZ100
Taken
2nd July 2024 8:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
gloria jones
ace
Neat rainy-day capture
July 2nd, 2024
Susan Klassen
ace
Great capture of the rainy day!
July 2nd, 2024
Kathy A
ace
I am so sick of this winter already!
July 2nd, 2024
