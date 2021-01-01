Previous
Is It Safe by paintdipper
Photo 1442

Is It Safe

He is checking to see if the dogs are out.
1st January 2021 1st Jan 21

Junan Heath

ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
Anne ❀ ace
This made me smile! So cute!
January 1st, 2021  
Allison Maltese
Adorable!
January 1st, 2021  
*lynn ace
So cute!
January 1st, 2021  
