Photo 1919
Terra-Cotta Pots
Terra-cotta pots made in Italy are my favorites, I have them in all shapes and sizes. I can't wait to start filling some up next month.
26th February 2024
26th Feb 24
Junan Heath
ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
Tags
eotb-153
Barb
ace
Well-composed and great lighting!
February 26th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Wonderful, great capture,
yes I agree I love beginning the planting… so healthy & fun
February 26th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful use of negative space and I love the highlights.
February 26th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
Wonderful with your lighting.
February 26th, 2024
