No! Not A Spring Snowstorm! by paintdipper
Photo 1943

No! Not A Spring Snowstorm!

Razzmatazz is our Mississippi shelter dog and is not a big fan of snow.
21st March 2024 21st Mar 24

Junan Heath

ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
532% complete

Christine Sztukowski ace
So cute
March 21st, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Brrrr, cold dog!
March 21st, 2024  
