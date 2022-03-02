Gannets again

A quick upload to say hello. I have been poorly for over a week now which after tests has proved to be food poisoning - bacterial - so have now been put on antibiotics. I haven't eaten for over a week and have lost a stone in weight - not a good way to loose weight though!! Fingers crossed now I am on antibiotics I will start to feel better. This has completely wiped me out. I can only be thankful my sister didn't get it too. No idea where I got it from!!



I will catch up properly once I start to feel better.