Gannets again by pamknowler
Gannets again

A quick upload to say hello. I have been poorly for over a week now which after tests has proved to be food poisoning - bacterial - so have now been put on antibiotics. I haven't eaten for over a week and have lost a stone in weight - not a good way to loose weight though!! Fingers crossed now I am on antibiotics I will start to feel better. This has completely wiped me out. I can only be thankful my sister didn't get it too. No idea where I got it from!!

I will catch up properly once I start to feel better.
2nd March 2022 2nd Mar 22

Pam Knowler

I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
SwChappell ace
Great capture, but sorry to hear about your food poisoning! Hope the antibiotics work quickly and you're feeling better soon
March 2nd, 2022  
Nada ace
Oh no! I hope you feel better soon.
March 2nd, 2022  
