George in Pate's Patch

Every morning we walk through the woods to Pete's Patch and sit and have our morning coffee. It is a huge field which Pete has cleared and planted many trees over the years - mostly magnolia, fruit trees and Japanese maples. The magnolias are opening and some are in full bloom. Here we have some of the early blossoms showing on the fruit trees.



George was enjoying himself running round and round the field. Finlay sat by my side waiting for treats.



This morning we have woken to thick fog and it looks like we will be having a damp walk through the woods. The weather is changing and I think tomorrow will be bringing strong wind and maybe rain later. At home they are forecast snow!! It seems we might be in the right part of the country for a change!!