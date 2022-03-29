Bird in the chimney!!

Many thanks for your lovely greetings on yesterday's upload. It's good to be back. I hope to catch up with your images very soon!



I had to share this story with you as it was a bit scary and exciting at the same time. Yesterday there was a loud bang in the dining room which I first thought was someone knocking at the front door. A bit later an even louder crash and as I stood in the dining room I could hear there was something caught in the chimney. The dogs went mad barking as they could tell there was something alive in the fireplace. For some reason the noise was so loud I didn't think bird I thought rat!! I popped down to the big house and Denise came up to have a look. There was a sliding opening which she could shine a torch up and she saw it was a bird. The only thing we could think of was to get the chimney sweep. A phone call and we were told the sweep had covid!! Denise and Pete had a think and then phoned Pete's brother Arthur who is a plumber/builder.



Arthur arrived in his van and here is a photo of him with his head stuck up the hole on the side of the chimney. He could see it was a bird and it was a large one which was trying to fly back up the chimney but sadly couldn't make it. He went out to get a sweeps brush and while he was out at his van I could hear the bird near the opening. I thought it would escape into the room. Arthur came back in and it was a pure stroke of luck as he looked into the hole the bird walked past his face and thankfully he could grab hold of it and get it out. It was a jackdaw - quite big and flapping his wings. I opened the front door and Arthur let go of the bird which flew off into the distant trees. I was so thankful the bird wasn't hurt!! Well done Arthur my saviour!! LOL!!