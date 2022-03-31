Lundy Island from Hartland Quay (approx 20 miles)

We woke this morning to sunshine but a very strong cold wind. The jumpers and my wooly hat had to come out. We had a lovely drive to Hartland and visited the local pottery where I bought a couple of beautiful pots. Then we drove down to Hartland Quay and got the dogs out for a walk. We were nearly blown of the cliffs!! I took a few photos but then we rushed back to the warmth of the car. A text from my friend Amanda in Wellingborough told me she had woken to snow and that there had been flurries all morning. At least we have sunshine!!