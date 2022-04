Fun photo shoot

Another shot from Sunday when the family came to lunch. We had a little photo shoot and ended up crying with laughter. This is my great niece Mia's boyfriend Tom who we met for the first time. What a lovely sociable chap and full of fun with the camera. Everyone else apart from Molly made silly faces and hid from the camera. This was Tom trying to be "interesting". I think the camera liked him!! I thought it looked good converted to Black and white.