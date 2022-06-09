Previous
Next
It's my garden!! by pamknowler
105 / 365

It's my garden!!

The pheasant doing a face off!! I am hooked on watching this beautiful bird who struts around our garden making sure we all get the message - it's his patch!! Can you see the tail feather sticking out? It looks like he is going to loose it. Oh I hope I can find it when it drops out!!

I am having fun watching the wildlife in the garden which is so different from our garden at home. I have seen two hares run up the lawn but too fast for me to get a photo. One was huge and the other much smaller. Oh how I want a photo of one of the hares!! They have cut the grass in the surrounding fields and were muck spreading yesterday (delightful) and I think they have disturbed the hares. Please come into our garden and pose for me!!
9th June 2022 9th Jun 22

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
28% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Great capture
June 9th, 2022  
julia ace
Good to see this boy is hanging about..
June 9th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise