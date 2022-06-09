It's my garden!!

The pheasant doing a face off!! I am hooked on watching this beautiful bird who struts around our garden making sure we all get the message - it's his patch!! Can you see the tail feather sticking out? It looks like he is going to loose it. Oh I hope I can find it when it drops out!!



I am having fun watching the wildlife in the garden which is so different from our garden at home. I have seen two hares run up the lawn but too fast for me to get a photo. One was huge and the other much smaller. Oh how I want a photo of one of the hares!! They have cut the grass in the surrounding fields and were muck spreading yesterday (delightful) and I think they have disturbed the hares. Please come into our garden and pose for me!!