Special visitor!! by pamknowler
Special visitor!!

I was thrilled to spot the beautiful Jay on the feeder yesterday evening. Such fun watching him spinning round on the nut feeder before he gave up and flew down onto the ground. So pleased as it gave me the chance to get a good shot of him.
13th June 2022 13th Jun 22

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
John Falconer ace
Great capture.
June 13th, 2022  
