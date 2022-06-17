A girl and her ice lolly

Ruth came down yesterday with the girls, after school, to say goodbye to us. We had some ice lollies in the freezer for them and Molly was in heaven!! Yes she has a dirty face as she has been on the beach all day with her class mates - they were taken on a beach treasure trail. She loved it but all she could tell us about her day was that she had an ice cream!! LOL!!



We are now home after a 5 1/2 hour drive with 2 brief stops for the boys. It was 14 degrees when we left and it is now 31 degrees and I am melting!! My hydrangeas are all drooping in the heat. The grass has grown long in the 3 weeks we have been away but that will have to wait for cooler weather before we can cut it!!