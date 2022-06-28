Previous
Lace cap Hydrangea - just opening by pamknowler
124 / 365

Lace cap Hydrangea - just opening

One of the pale pink lace caps. The garden is slowly coming to life and starting to show colour.
28th June 2022 28th Jun 22

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
33% complete

