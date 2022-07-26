Previous
In the shade by pamknowler
149 / 365

In the shade

Thankfully the hydrangeas which are in large pots and are in the shade of the trees at the back of the garden have been protected from the burning sun!!
26th July 2022 26th Jul 22

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Lou Ann ace
They are beautiful!
July 26th, 2022  
