149 / 365
In the shade
Thankfully the hydrangeas which are in large pots and are in the shade of the trees at the back of the garden have been protected from the burning sun!!
26th July 2022
26th Jul 22
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
10
1
365 Year 10
iPhone XR
26th July 2022 8:47am
pot
shade
hydrangea
not-burnt
Lou Ann
ace
They are beautiful!
July 26th, 2022
