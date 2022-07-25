Previous
Next
Sunburnt by pamknowler
148 / 365

Sunburnt

So sad to see what the sun and extreme heat have done to my hydrangeas which are in full sunshine all day. Wilted and burnt.
25th July 2022 25th Jul 22

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
40% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
Everything in the sun here is just hanging on right now. My hydrangea blossoms have long dried up. So hard to watch.
July 26th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise