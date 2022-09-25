Rose hips no 4 - Brian Knowler

This is one of my brother Brian's paintings - oil on board - which my cousin's son Douglas bought in an online auction. I recognised the image as my brother had cards made of it and I have one of the cards somewhere in one of my memory boxes.



I offered to buy the painting but Douglas had bought it for his daughter Scarlett and he said he would ask her. I said make a profit!! LOL!!



Douglas texted back with this message from Scarlett "Can I buy it back again when she dies?" He said I think she realises the sentimental meaning to me. My brother died Christmas eve 1999 and I have some of his paintings on my walls.



Scarlett's comment made me laugh out loud!! She is 12 years old and I thought it was such a funny request!! I told Douglas to tell Scarlett to keep the painting but to know it has sentimental meaning to me, my sister and of course Ruth my niece, his daughter. I told him that if it came to our house my sister's son Colin would get his eye on it as he loves my brother Brian's paintings. I don't think it would go back to Scarlett!! I said tell her to keep it and treasure it.



I must keep an eye out for other works my brother sold to see if they come up on an auction site.