Duckpool

A quick trip to Bude to pick up some very tasty Cornish Pasties and then on to our favourite lunch time place - Duckpool. After a walk and a paddle for the boys we were able to sit out in the sunshine sheltered from the wind and have a wonderful picnic lunch.



We are making the most of the sunny days as I am sure they won't last for many more days. An Indian summer - perfect!