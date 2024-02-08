Sign up
Previous
14 / 365
Chatsworth - look up - FOR 8
Flash of Red 2024 - 8
The glorious glass dome over one of the staircases. Just beautiful. As you look around everyone is looking up.
October 2019
8th February 2024
8th Feb 24
Pam Knowler
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365 Year 12
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
2nd October 2019 12:13pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
glass
,
windows
,
dome
,
staircase
,
chatsworth
,
for2024
Granny7(Denise)
ace
Super pov
February 8th, 2024
