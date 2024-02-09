Previous
Old and new - FOR - 9 by pamknowler
15 / 365

Old and new - FOR - 9

Flash of Red 2024 - 9
The Tower of London with The Shard in the background. Extreme differences in architecture. This was a drive by shot.
October 2021
9th February 2024 9th Feb 24

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
4% complete

Photo Details

