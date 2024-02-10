The view from Tower Bridge - FOR 2024 - 10

Another drive by image.We were half way across Tower Bridge and this is the view of the Thames looking upriver. The Battleship moored on the left is HMS Belfast and when I was working in London my office in Hay's Galleria overlooked HMS Belfast.

This is known as The Pool of London. Any large ships which have sailed under Tower Bridge have to turn round as they cannot get under London Bridge which is the next bridge. It was a sight to behold when a navy ship came into the Pool and as when they turned the ship all the sailers would be on deck standing to attention. Oh yes it made my day!! I loved to see Tower Bridge being raised to let the large ships through.

